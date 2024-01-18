Cormark Weighs in on Karora Resources Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$107.14 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

KRR has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

KRR opened at C$4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$758.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.03. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.60 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

