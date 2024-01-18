Craig Vosburg Sells 8,900 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $427.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $431.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

