Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.10

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 184933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CRCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Cricut Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.16.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $6,970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,726,531.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,785,233 shares of company stock worth $37,453,301 over the last three months. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cricut by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 144,969 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

