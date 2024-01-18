CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,032,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 8.1% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 8.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.