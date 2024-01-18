CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $76.99 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

