CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $250.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $225.95 and last traded at $224.18, with a volume of 39592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.09.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,522,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

