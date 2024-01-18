CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) VP Sells $235,800.00 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) VP Daniel Menold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Menold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CymaBay Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBAY. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,073,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 844.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 337,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile



CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

