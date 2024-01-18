Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $140.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $124.89 and last traded at $123.43, with a volume of 1059077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,983 shares of company stock valued at $82,194,265. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

