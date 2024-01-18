Dearborn Partners LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.91 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

