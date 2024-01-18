Dearborn Partners LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $480.33 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $503.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $210.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $473.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.09.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

