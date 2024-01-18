Dearborn Partners LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

