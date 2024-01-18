Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VBR stock opened at $172.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

