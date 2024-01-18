Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 32 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 112,008 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $992.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $963.90 and a 200 day moving average of $945.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

