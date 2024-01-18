Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,514,000.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BATS TDV opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17.
About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.
