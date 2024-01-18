Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.