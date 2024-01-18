Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 310,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 69,085 shares.The stock last traded at $35.91 and had previously closed at $35.67.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

