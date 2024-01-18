Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.00 million.
DH stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
