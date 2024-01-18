Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Issues Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of C$1.58 million for the quarter.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.89 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.45.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
