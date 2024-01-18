Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $135.56 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

