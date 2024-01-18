DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 15,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,351,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 84,268 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 355,524 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

