Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Monday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

DGCB stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

