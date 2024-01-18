Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.23. Diodes has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.45.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

