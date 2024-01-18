Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $416.79

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $416.79 and last traded at $416.36, with a volume of 47846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

