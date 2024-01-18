Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DCI opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.