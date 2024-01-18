DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 67,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

