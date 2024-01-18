e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $163.61

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $163.61 and last traded at $161.98, with a volume of 310655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,527 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

