Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eaton were worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $237.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.27.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

