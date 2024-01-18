EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

