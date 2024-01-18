Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.0 %

EPC stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,269,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,300,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 501,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 486,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,821.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.