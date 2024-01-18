Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.0 %
EPC stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,269,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,300,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 501,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 486,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,821.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewell Personal Care
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.