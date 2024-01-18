Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDUC opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

