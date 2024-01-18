EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 5.4%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.72. 145,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 438,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get EHang alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EH

EHang Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its position in EHang by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,519,000 after buying an additional 610,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EHang by 80.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 472,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EHang by 3,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in EHang by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 363,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in EHang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.