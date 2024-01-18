Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Update

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 299,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

