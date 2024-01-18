Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $645.50

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $645.50 and last traded at $642.37, with a volume of 369515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $642.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $596.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $596.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.20%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

