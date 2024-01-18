eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of eMagin worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in eMagin by 304.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 56,452 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Price Performance

EMAN stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.49.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

