Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Energy Fuels worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UUUU. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.55. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 270.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

