Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Energy Vault Trading Down 2.3 %

NRGV stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $245.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $45,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,038,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,636.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M. Van sold 17,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $35,082.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 582,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,917.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,038,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,636.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,069 shares of company stock worth $189,346. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Featured Articles

