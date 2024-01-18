EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,487,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 933,554 shares.The stock last traded at $23.01 and had previously closed at $22.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

EngageSmart Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

In other news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,952.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,340. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 123,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,399,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

See Also

