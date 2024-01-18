EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 9th

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

