EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 9th

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.
EnLink Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
