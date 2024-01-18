Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enovis were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $3,016,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

