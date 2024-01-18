EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $12.07 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $12.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.09. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.19 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

EOG opened at $110.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

