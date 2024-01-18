EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Increased to $312.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $312.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.07.

EPAM stock opened at $294.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.91. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

