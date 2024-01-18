EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPR. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.55.

NYSE EPR opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

