Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$56,684.30 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$56,684.30.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

