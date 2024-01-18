Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.09.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$4.23 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,001.00. In other Orla Mining news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,001.00. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

