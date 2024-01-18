Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Financial Analysis

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 139.77% 3.61% 3.40% Power REIT -736.66% -92.65% -35.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

95.2% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Power REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Equity Commonwealth and Power REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 32.69 $37.26 million $0.70 27.63 Power REIT $8.52 million 0.22 -$14.25 million ($8.85) -0.06

Equity Commonwealth has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Power REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.