Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

