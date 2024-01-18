Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.76. 211,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 533,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTA. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $214,053 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

