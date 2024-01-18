Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Evolus Stock Up 19.7 %

Shares of EOLS opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $713.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. The company had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $518,101.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,611.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 678.5% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,506,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Evolus by 834.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 741,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 703,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 554,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

