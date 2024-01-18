Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

