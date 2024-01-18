ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 475.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in ExlService by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,118,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,456,000 after buying an additional 2,632,535 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1,374.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 587.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 560,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 478,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 393,557 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ExlService stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

